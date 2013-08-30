Matt Damon Defends Ben Affleck as Batman – But Won't Be Robin

As comic book fans continue to be up in arms over the casting, the Elysium star has his best friend's back

At least someone has Ben Affleck‘s back.

Fanboys and girls melted down over the news that Affleck was set to play Batman in the next movie installment, but his pal Matt Damon thinks the 41-year-old will “be great.”

“It will be terrific,” Damon tells the Times of India. “I know there are a lot of people grousing on the Internet. I just think it’s kind of funny. You know he’s not playing King Lear – it’s Batman! Certainly within his skill set.”

Damon, who won a Best Screenplay Oscar for Good Will Hunting with Affleck in 1997, adds, “If anybody saw Argo or The Town and all the work he’s been doing lately, it’s way more nuanced and interesting than Batman.”

There was speculation that once Affleck was cast, Damon, 42, would play his sidekick, Robin. But the actor laughs it off.

“I’m a little older than Ben,” the father of four says. “I never saw Robin as older than Batman.”