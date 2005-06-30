Martha Dishes Out Dumplings to Diners

As if it wasn’t hot and humid enough in Manhattan on Wednesday, Martha Stewart was steaming dumplings in Chelsea – much to the delight of the amazed patrons of the Rickshaw Dumpling Bar on W. 23rd St.

“The dumplings are here,” the domestic diva, 63, announced as the TV cameras rolled during a four-hour taping over the lunch hour at the Chelsea eatery, New York’s Daily News reports. The footage will be used on Stewart’s upcoming hour-long, nationally syndicated talk show, Martha, to debut Sept. 12.

Under her white chef’s hat, Stewart (with one of her lawyers reportedly in tow) wrapped, steamed and fried three different types of dumplings and dutifully kept wiping counters and suggesting which sauces to ladle on as customers reportedly did double-takes at the sight of the famous face in the kitchen.

“She catered my bar mitzvah 24 years ago, so this is fun,” diner Isser Gallogly, 37, admissions director at New York University’s Stern Business School, told the Daily News. “I’m happy to eat anything she cooks. She’s come a long way.”

Meanwhile, those who are not adept at cooking dumplings – or much else – are being invited by Stewart to enter her contest to find the worst cooks in America, for another segment of her Martha show. The winners – or, perhaps, losers – will then be transformed by Stewart into good cooks.

To nominate yourself or a friend (or a rival), a videotape of no more than three minutes featuring cooking ineptitude and testimonials from dining victims should be submitted to: Worst Cooks in America Contest, Martha, MSLO Productions Inc., P.O. Box 1942, New York, NY 10116.