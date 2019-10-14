Together & Separate: 6 Celeb Couples Who Lived Apart While Happily Married

Kaley Cuoco & Karl Cook
The couple, who tied the knot in June 2018, may have just celebrated one year of marriage, but they’re not yet living under the same roof. Cuoco told Extra of the arrangement: “Life is about balance. It’s great — we are building our dream house, so we’re gonna be in our home together very soon. But as of now, it’s worked out fine for us. I have no problem with it.”
Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk
It took one year of marriage before the Goop founder moved in with her husband, but she had her reasons. In a profile in The Sunday Times it was revealed that Falchuk “spends three nights a week at his own house and four nights at Paltrow’s Los Angeles home, an arrangement approved by her intimacy teacher as a means of keeping the relationship fresh.”
Paltrow also told Jimmy Kimmel in an interview that their kids played a role in the decision. “I think, really, because we each have two teenage children whom we love very much, but we were just trying to be mindful and give them a little space and not move too quickly,” she said.
Paltrow added that her friends were actually envious of their arrangement: “Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing.”
Nico Tortorella & Bethany Meyers
Tortorella and Meyers got married in March 2018, but tying the knot doesn’t mean that they’ve got to cohabitate.
The Younger star told PEOPLE in May 2019 that though they had bought a home in upstate New York, “We still don’t live together. We see each other on a weekly basis. We’re FaceTiming all day, everyday.”
Claire Danes & Hugh Dancy
The actress and her husband had to take their marriage long-distance while she filmed Homeland in North Carolina and he worked in New York. In one interview, Danes said, “In the formative stages of our courtship, our relationship, our schedules were amazingly compatible. Lately, we’ve not been so lucky … We talk a lot, we text a lot, we send each other photos of our toes — dumb stuff.”
When Dancy joined the Homeland cast in season 6, he and Danes were reunited and living in New York.
Ashley Graham & Justin Ervin
The couple may be expecting their first child together, but for much of their relationship (which began back in 2010) they’ve lived apart.
In 2016, Graham told Entertainment Tonight that she lives in New York while her hubby lives in Los Angeles. Graham said of their long-distance love, “We have a rule. We don’t go longer than two weeks without seeing each other. It’s absolutely fabulous. I love it. We just meet in L.A. or New York. We meet in Paris, Miami. It’s pretty sexy.”
Tana Mongeau & Jake Paul
The YouTubers have been very open about the fact that they don’t live together. Mongeau said on the Josh Sang Show that she wasn’t ready to uproot “her whole world” after marriage.
Mongeau said, “Jake lives in Calabasas in a house with like 35 f—— people that all have like G7Xs and f——- Joby tripods and I live with like seven stoners. Our worlds are very different in that regard. So it’s more of a sleepover/meshing of worlds.”
That’s not to say that she hasn’t thought about moving in: “I could see myself living in the Team 10 house, it’s just like, I’ve got a house and a lot of sh*t I have to deal with right now … Uprooting my whole world into the Team 10 house might not be the solution.”