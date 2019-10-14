Together & Separate: 6 Celeb Couples Who Lived Apart While Happily Married

It took one year of marriage before the Goop founder moved in with her husband, but she had her reasons. In a profile in The Sunday Times it was revealed that Falchuk “spends three nights a week at his own house and four nights at Paltrow’s Los Angeles home, an arrangement approved by her intimacy teacher as a means of keeping the relationship fresh.”

Paltrow also told Jimmy Kimmel in an interview that their kids played a role in the decision. “I think, really, because we each have two teenage children whom we love very much, but we were just trying to be mindful and give them a little space and not move too quickly,” she said.

Paltrow added that her friends were actually envious of their arrangement: “Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing.”