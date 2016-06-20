"Maroon 5 Day is not just about the music, it's about working together . . . so that every child everywhere has the chance to grow up happy and healthy," the band tells PEOPLE exclusively

Get ready for #Maroon5Day!

The U.S. Fund for UNICEF and Maroon 5 are teaming up to launch #Maroon5Day, an annual campaign which will celebrate “the universal messages of music and philanthropy” and “raise awareness about UNICEF’s work for children around the world,” according to the organization.

“We are truly excited to kick off this campaign with UNICEF and ask our fans to join us in support of the organization,” the band tells PEOPLE exclusively. Maroon 5 Day is not just about the music, it’s about working together to build a better world for children so that every child, everywhere has the chance to grow up happy and healthy.”

Using the hashtags #Maroon5Day and #childrenfirst, fans can make donations to the U.S. Fund for UNICEF and share their stories about giving back through Saturday. Anyone who contributes will also be automatically entered to win a pair of VIP tickets to see Maroon 5 in concert.

The funds raised from the campaign – which also coincides with the 14th anniversary since the release of Maroon 5’s first album Songs About Jane – will support UNICEF programs that provide “children in need with health care and immunizations, clean water and sanitation, nutrition, education, emergency relief and more,” according to the organization.