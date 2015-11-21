"Studies show that when working parents take time to be with their newborns, outcomes are better for the children and families," Zuckerberg wrote.

Mark Zuckerberg can’t wait to be a first-time dad!

The Facebook CEO took to his social media platform on Friday to announce he will take two months of paternity leave after his wife Priscilla Chan gives birth to their baby girl.

“Priscilla and I are starting to get ready for our daughter’s arrival,” Zuckerberg began his post. “We’ve also been thinking about how we’re going to take time off during the first months of her life. This is a very personal decision, and I’ve decided to take 2 months of paternity leave when our daughter arrives.”

Like many other tech companies in Silicon Valley, Facebook provides expansive maternity/paternity benefits.

“Studies show that when working parents take time to be with their newborns, outcomes are better for the children and families. At Facebook we offer our US employees up to 4 months of paid maternity or paternity leave which they can take throughout the year,” the father-to-be added.

Just to note: Google gives birth moms 18 paid weeks off with 12 weeks off for new dads, Netflix provides salaried employees a year off, and Microsoft gives new parents 12 weeks off.

In September, Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer previously sparked a maternity leave debate when she announced she will take a minimal two week work absence after she welcomes identical twin girls.