A little love never hurt anyone – except maybe Ella Wahlberg

See Mark Wahlberg's Daughter Get Embarrassed by Her Parents' Adorable PDA!

Love is in the air – for everyone except Mark Wahlberg‘s 12-year-old daughter Ella!

Wahlberg attended the Lakers game on Thursday and when the kiss cam came to him and wife Rhea, they went in for a smooch, much to their daughter’s embarrassment.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sandwiched between her parents, Ella was caught shrinking away for their affectionate moment, as the two planted a kiss on each of her cheeks as they pulled away from each other.

Wahlberg, 44, married his longtime love, Rhea Durham, 37, in August of 2009 at a Catholic Church in Beverly Hills.

While they were spotted out with only the oldest, the couple has three other children, Michael, 9, Brendan, 7, and 5-year-old Grace.

Despite being a little grossed out by her parent’s short make-out, Wahlberg admitted to Entertainment Tonight that his Hollywood connects have earned him cool dad status with his kids.

“Recently, taking my daughter to Taylor Swift, and then getting them to meet Taylor backstage and getting a picture – that was pretty big,” he said of getting in good favor with Ella.