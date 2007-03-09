Mark Wahlberg 'Prays Every Day' for Lane Garrison

Mark Wahlberg has revealed that he “prays every single day” for embattled actor Lane Garrison – and for those involved in the the December car accident that killed a 17-year-old.

“I certainly pray for him every single day of my life,” Wahlberg told PEOPLE Thursday night at the Los Angeles premiere of his latest movie Shooter – which also costars Garrison.

His comments came after Garrison, 26, was charged with vehicular manslaughter following a car accident in December that killed a 17-year-old male passenger.

“I’ll speak to Lane and wish him the best and you know [tell him to] deal with the situation and put it behind him,” Wahlberg said. “It’s a horrible accident. It’s a tragedy for everybody involved and we’re just praying for everybody.”

Wahlberg is no stranger to run-ins with the law, and he served 45 days in an adult prison as a teenager after being prosecuted for his involved in a street fight – an experience that he credits with helping him change his life for the better.

Perhaps that’s why he hasn’t given up on troubled colleagues like Garrison, or former Sopranos actor Lillo Brancato, currently facing murder charges for his involvement in the December 2005 shooting of a police officer.

“You know I have a lot of friends that are incarcerated,” Wahlberg tells PEOPLE, “and I’m certainly about rehabilitating and trying to forgive and trying to mend the wounds that have been caused.”

Garrison’s attorney, Harland Braun, told Judge Elden Fox Thursday at the Beverly Hills Superior Court that his client is “going to accept responsibility for his conduct.” He added, “he has a deep sense of responsibility over this matter.”

Garrison, who plays “Tweener” on the FOX jailhouse drama Prison Break, was freed on $100,000 bail and his arraignment was postponed until April 11. He faces up to six years and eight months in prison if convicted.

A statement issued by attorney Paul R. Kiesel, who represents the family of the dead teenager, Vahagn Setian, said they were “gratified” by the charges. “They have lost their only child due to Lane Garrison’s recklessness.”