The philanthropic star slipped the man money after eating lunch with his wife and friends

Mark Wahlberg isn’t putting a cap on his generosity.

On Thursday, the Ted 2 star, 43, handed a $100 bill to a wheelchair-bound man just after eating lunch with his wife, Rhea Durman, and some friends at E. Baldi, an Italian restaurant and wine bar in Beverly Hills.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Looking casual in jeans, a Travis Matthew t-shirt, work boots and shades, the actor and producer casually handed the cash to the grateful-looking man.

The Boston native is known for his philanthropic work, which includes founding the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation in 2001, the mission of which is “to improve the quality of life for inner city youth,” according to the foundation’s website.

He is also a longtime supporter of the Good Shepherd Center for Homeless Women & Children in Los Angeles, and was honored by the center in 2012 for his “deep and impactful” generosity.

In his 2014 application to be pardoned for assaults he committed as a teenager, Wahlberg noted that he has spent his adult life working to be a better person and role model to his four children and teenagers struggling as he once did.

“I have not engaged in philanthropic efforts in order to make people forget about my past,” he said in the application. “To the contrary, I want people to remember my past so that I can serve as an example of how lives can be turned around and how people can be redeemed.”

RELATED VIDEO: Mark Wahlberg’s Changing Looks