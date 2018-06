Saved by the Bell alum Mark-Paul Gosselaar, 31, and wife Lisa, 34, are expecting a baby, PEOPLE reports.

The actor, who now stars on the hit TV show Commander in Chief, and his wife will welcome their daughter this spring.

The couple met when Lisa had a small role on Bell, and they married in 1996. They also have a son, Michael, who turns 3 on Jan. 31.

Gosselaar, a former child star who began modeling at age 5 and hit it big on Bell in 1989, also starred on NYPD Blue.