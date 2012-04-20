Mario Lopez and Courtney Mazza Share a Romantic Getaway to Miami Beach
Credit: Seth Browarnik/Startraks
Leaving their daughter Gia Francesca at home, doting daddy and mommy Mario Lopez and Courtney Mazza enjoyed some fun in the sun on a mini-vacation.
In between hosting an event for Garnier Fructis at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, the couple “just rested and relaxed,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They were so sweet together. Mario was snapping photos of Courtney on his iPhone.”
But the happily engaged pair couldn’t stay away from their little one too long.
“Courtney said if she was away any longer, she’d really be missing her daughter,” the source says. “They both said it was the perfect amount of time to be away.”
– Dahvi Shira