Mario Cantone's Sex Secret: Mr. Big Loves Me

Funnyman Mario Cantone knows that the world wants the dirt on the upcoming movie version of Sex and the City, and he’s willing to oblige – and have the last laugh.

“Everybody’s like, ‘What’s happening? Give us some details!’ I’m like, ‘[Mr.] Big falls in love with me, okay? That’s what happens,’ ” Cantone, 47, quipped to PEOPLE, referring to Chris Noth’s hunky screen character of Mr. Big. “That would be great.”

Asked earnestly if he’d spill even the smallest plot twists, Cantone said, “No, I cannot. I think it will be very surprising. I think it will be really funny, and on top of it, very moving.”

But Cantone, who plays the good pal of Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), does say that the cast is thrilled to be back together. “I saw everybody at the table read, and everybody was hugging and kissing and excited. It was a great read, very funny,” he said at a party Thursday at New York’s Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Wheel of Fortune‘s 25th anniversary.

Of the movie’s newest member, Dreamgirls Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson, who’ll play the assistant to Sarah Jessica Parker‘s character Carrie Bradshaw, Cantone said: “She’s adorable. She’s gonna be great in this. She’s very humble and respectable. She doesn’t try to go, ‘I got my Oscar, get outta my way.’ She’s not like that. She’s a cool girl.”

Though getting the cast all signed on was a longtime in coming, Cantone says, “I think everybody’s so happy it finally came together and everybody’s doing it. It worked out.”

• Reporting by MOLLY LOPEZ