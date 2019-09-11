Donna Karan Asked 'Who Is Halsey?' Plus 11 More Stars Who've Claimed They Didn't Know Other Stars

Believe it or not, Spears herself has also failed to recognize a fellow star. During one of her Las Vegas concerts, Arrow and Teen Wolf star Colton Haynes joined Spears on stage for her performance of “Freakshow,” but she didn’t realize that he was someone a bit more recognizable than the average fan. Spears asked Haynes his name and then complimented his butt, which probably did a lot to make up for the fact that she didn’t realize who he was.

It seemingly happened again in July 2018 when Spears performed at N.Y.C.’s Radio City Music Hall, bringing Andy Cohen on stage for “Freakshow.”

“I think you all know who this is,” she said after the bit. “Give it up for him!”

The next morning on his radio show, Cohen addressed the moment. “My take on this is: First of all: Why would Britney know my name? She’s Britney, bitch!” he said. “I’m a mortal! And Britney is Britney. … I don’t [think she knows who I am].”