Mariah Carey Cuddles Up to Billionaire Beau James Packer on Their Luxe Christmas Vacation
The singer has been sharing adorable snaps of their getaway on Instagram
All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is James Packer.
The diva and Australian billionaire are celebrating a new milestone in Aspen, Colorado, this week: their first holiday season as a couple.
In the midst of bonding with her children – 4-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan – Carey has made time to create new memories with the media mogul in the same town where they met.
Packer’s proud girlfriend hasn’t been shy about sharing their cute outings via Instagram. On Sunday, Carey posted a photo of their walk through the ski destination’s streets, writing, “#aspen moments #winterwonderland.”
A few outfit changes later, Carey and Packer posed in front of their pristine landscape on Monday. “Ready for the snow,” she wrote of their excursion.
The singer, who was first romantically linked to Packer over the summer, followed it up with a photo showing their cuddle session in the cold. She wrote, “#icantski #skilesswonder.”
Carey is unwinding on her annual trip to Aspen following a string of high-profile appearances and projects. On Sunday, her TV movie A Christmas Melody and concert special Merriest Christmas aired on Hallmark.
Packer, who has three young children with his ex Erica Baxter, was absent when Carey reunited with her ex-husband Nick Cannon for an early Christmas celebration with their twins last week.
“It’s family,” Cannon said of Carey during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month. “We’ll always be family.”
Cannon told DeGeneres that he had not yet met his ex-wife’s new love Packer, but added, “I think that would be cool.”