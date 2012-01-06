10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"New goal: look like @jessicaalba after baby. Job well done lady!"
– Mom-to-be Jessica Simpson, Tweeting her admiration for hot mama Jessica Alba, who's back in bikini shape five months after giving birth
"My third nipple."
– Girl with the Dragon Tattoo's Daniel Craig, revealing his most distinct feature, to Vanity Fair
"Last year it was me attached to the machines (after having dembabies) and Nick was there with me through it, and now here we are."
– Mariah Carey, taking over the role of supportive spouse to husband Nick Cannon, who's hospitalized with minor kidney failure, on her website
"A couple of women finally made me feel better: 'To get what you're making, do you know how much money people are making off of you?'"
– Reese Witherspoon, who's no longer embarrassed by her $15-20 million paycheck per film, to Elle
"I'm married again – suuuuuuck it!"
– Real Housewives of Beverly Hills's Brandi Glanville, Tweeting news of her alcohol-fueled Vegas wedding to BFF Darin Harvey, which she claims is not legal
"I know how you [compare yours and Meryl Streep's performances]. You have to play Margaret Thatcher and she has to play the maid."
– Awards season veteran George Clooney, joking with The Help's Viola Davis about the Oscars' buzzed-about Best Actress frontrunners, to EW
"We each have our own kitchen and bathroom. It's how married people should live!"
– Rachel McAdams, on the key to sharing a house with the man in her life – brother Daniel, to Glamour
"He said, 'I can't believe I'm out with Kelly Clarkson!' I said, 'I can't believe you used my full name!'"
– Happily single Kelly Clarkson, recalling a recent cringe-worthy first date, to PEOPLE
"In our bed, making our children, and in the hospital watching them being born."
– Matt Damon, recalling his happiest times, to Vanity Fair
Last Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes >