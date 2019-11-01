Countdown to Christmas! Mariah Carey Just Launched Her Holiday Must-Haves on Amazon (and We Want Everything)

Image zoom Amazon

It’s officially Christmas, dahling!

Mariah Carey — AKA, the queen of the holiday season — has kicked off the festivities by launching a gift guide on Amazon with her “must-haves,” filled with tons of home goods and fan essentials. The singer is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her classic “All I Want for Christmas is You,” which Amazon reports has been the most streamed holiday single in the United States for the past two years.

Carey hand-selected all of the products featured, and has a dedicated landing page on the retail giant so you can easily browse through all the goodies. Some fun picks include this exclusive tea collection from Vahdam, a tea brand the star collaborated with to release her own special holiday chai blends. “If you know me, you know how much I love good tea! Find your tea, dahhlings!” She also selected her favorite tea accessories, like the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug and the Chefman PerfecTea Electric Glass Kettle.

Carey also appears to have a clothing line collaboration with Amazon in the works — the guide includes a section of “Mariah Carey Holiday Onesies” that are marked as “coming soon,” and will “come in all sizes so you and your family can match through the holidays.”

Alongside the gift guide release, the singer also posted a funny video on Twitter of Santa calling her the minute the date changed to November 1st, plus a brand new video cut of the “All I Want For Christmas is You” music video with never-before-seen video footage.

Below, shop our favorites from Carey’s must-haves (including a Funko Pop of herself, of course), and check out the entire gift guide on Amazon here.

