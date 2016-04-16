Mariah Carey got the ultimate surprise during her Milan tour stop

Mariah Carey has a visitor.

The singer may be gearing up for the Milan stop of her “Sweet Sweet Fantasy” tour, but she still found time to enjoy a visit from her billionaire fiancé James Packer.

“#surprise visit,” she captioned a photo of herself and Packer on Saturday.

Packer gazed at the bride-to-be as Carey gave a smile to the camera.

Just hours before posting the photo, Carey uploaded another snap, anticipating her Milan performance at the Mediolanum Forum.

“Milan! See you soon! #sweetsweetfantasytour #lambily #lambs,” she captioned the picture.

It is unclear what the music legend has in store for Milan, but Carey recently teased the return of her “Heartbreaker” alter-ego, Bianca.

The mom of two uploaded two photos of herself dressed as the man-stealing alter-ego/nemesis (complete with Bianca’s signature black tresses).

“Ladies and gentlemen #Bianca,” she captioned one photo. Alongside another pic, she wrote, “#Bianca returns.”