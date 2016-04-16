Mariah Carey Gets Surprise Visit From Fiancé James Packer While on Tour in Italy

Mariah Carey got the ultimate surprise during her Milan tour stop

By Char Adams
Updated December 01, 2020 10:18 PM
Credit: Source: Mariah Carey/Instagram

Mariah Carey has a visitor.

The singer may be gearing up for the Milan stop of her “Sweet Sweet Fantasy” tour, but she still found time to enjoy a visit from her billionaire fiancé James Packer.

“#surprise visit,” she captioned a photo of herself and Packer on Saturday.

Packer gazed at the bride-to-be as Carey gave a smile to the camera.

Just hours before posting the photo, Carey uploaded another snap, anticipating her Milan performance at the Mediolanum Forum.

“Milan! See you soon! #sweetsweetfantasytour #lambily #lambs,” she captioned the picture.

It is unclear what the music legend has in store for Milan, but Carey recently teased the return of her “Heartbreaker” alter-ego, Bianca.

The mom of two uploaded two photos of herself dressed as the man-stealing alter-ego/nemesis (complete with Bianca’s signature black tresses).

“Ladies and gentlemen #Bianca,” she captioned one photo. Alongside another pic, she wrote, “#Bianca returns.”

The character was last seen in the 1999 music video for Carey’s hit “Heartbreaker.” Bianca romanced Jerry O’Connell and even “brawled” with Carey.

