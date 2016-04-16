Mariah Carey Gets Surprise Visit From Fiancé James Packer While on Tour in Italy
Mariah Carey got the ultimate surprise during her Milan tour stop
Mariah Carey has a visitor.
The singer may be gearing up for the Milan stop of her “Sweet Sweet Fantasy” tour, but she still found time to enjoy a visit from her billionaire fiancé James Packer.
“#surprise visit,” she captioned a photo of herself and Packer on Saturday.
Packer gazed at the bride-to-be as Carey gave a smile to the camera.
Just hours before posting the photo, Carey uploaded another snap, anticipating her Milan performance at the Mediolanum Forum.
“Milan! See you soon! #sweetsweetfantasytour #lambily #lambs,” she captioned the picture.
It is unclear what the music legend has in store for Milan, but Carey recently teased the return of her “Heartbreaker” alter-ego, Bianca.
The mom of two uploaded two photos of herself dressed as the man-stealing alter-ego/nemesis (complete with Bianca’s signature black tresses).
“Ladies and gentlemen #Bianca,” she captioned one photo. Alongside another pic, she wrote, “#Bianca returns.”
The character was last seen in the 1999 music video for Carey’s hit “Heartbreaker.” Bianca romanced Jerry O’Connell and even “brawled” with Carey.