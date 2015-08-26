Hoorah! Mariah Carey to Release Children's Book Based on Hit Song 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'

The book will feature the complete lyrics of Carey's beloved Christmas jingle
All we want for Christmas is Mariah Carey‘s new book!
This fall, the singer is set to make her children’s book debut with All I Want for Christmas Is You, a picture book inspired by Carey’s hit song, PEOPLE can reveal exclusively.
“When I wrote All I Want For Christmas Is You it was my dream for it to become a classic Christmas song,” Carey tell PEOPLE in a statement. “I am so proud of the song’s impact as it continues to create memories for fans each year.”
She adds: “I am thrilled to be able to bring the story of the song to new generations of families with the picture book.”
The book, which features the complete lyrics of Carey’s chart-topping hit, tells the story of a little girl whose greatest holiday wish is for a new puppy.
The song “All I Want for Christmas Is You” was released in 1994 and quickly became a family favorite, selling over 14 million copies.
Carey previously announced in late July that she will direct a feel-good holiday movie set to be released as part of Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas. The mother of two will also costar in the festive film.
All I Want for Christmas Is You hits shelves Nov. 10.