Mariah Carey (and Her Baby Bump) Perform at Walt Disney World

In her second trimester, the singer is a bundle of energy in Orlando

The last time Mariah Carey performed at the Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade in Orlando, she wore a skintight miniskirt that accentuated every curve.

But that was in 2005. On Friday, Carey returned to the Magic Kingdom – but this time, she was a little more covered up. The singer, who is expecting her first child in the spring, was wearing a short but baggy Santa skirt.

“You could really see the pronounced belly,” says an onlooker. “She’s definitely not hiding it.”

Although her wardrobe has changed, sources say Carey, 41, had boundless energy during her performance – which will be telecast Christmas morning on ABC.

The star entered the stage from an oversized Christmas card as she performed “Oh Santa.” Then came a quick costume change and a return to the stage to sing “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

Despite her growing midsection, Carey even hoofed it with some dancers from the Orlando Ballet. “She was really energetic,” says a backstage source. “She had definite ideas about what she wanted onstage, and she was working really hard.”

But it wasn’t all work and no play. Dancers from the Orlando Ballet posed for pictures and got autographs from Carey. “She wasn’t really talkative or anything, but she was really pleasant,” says one of the dancers. “She’s a real pro.”