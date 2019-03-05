Happy Fat Tuesday! Celebrities Who've Gone All-Out at Mardi Gras in New Orleans
Britney Spears, Anthony Mackie and Channing Tatum are just some of the stars who've tossed beads and had a blast over the years
Britney Spears
We can only imagine the number of revelers who asked the pop star to hit them "...Baby One More Time" as she waved and threw beads from a balcony in the French Quarter in 2006.
Will Ferrell
The Anchorman star tossed doubloons — treasured coins that parade-goers aim to collect — into the crowd during his reign as King of the 2012 Krewe of Bacchus Parade, which has been led by a celebrity every year since 1969.
Spike Lee
The Academy Award-winning director was very enthusiastic as the Grand Marshal of the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club's 2018 Parade.
Channing Tatum
The Magic Mike actor celebrated the opening of his Saints and Sinners restaurant on Bourbon Street in New Orleans during Mardi Gras in 2013.
Lisa Vanderpump
The reality TV star looked right at home beside her throne as the Celebrity Monarch during the 2015 Krewe of Orpheus Parade.
Harry Connick Jr.
The singer and 2019 Celebrity Monarch gave rowdy crowds "A Wink and a Smile" as he prepared to toss beads from his float during the 2019 Krewe of Orpheus Parade.
Jensen Ackles
The 2019 Krewe of Bacchus Parade was out-of-this-world thanks to Supernatural star Ackles stepping up as the god of wine himself.
Mariska Hargitay
While there isn't much Law & Order during Mardi Gras, the actress didn't seem to mind the over-the-top celebrations while riding in the 2013 Krewe of Orpheus Parade.
John C. Reilly
The Step Brothers actor gleefully took the throne as Bacchus in 2015, at the recommendation of his longtime pal and previous King Will Ferrell.
Solange Knowles
The "Cranes in the Sky" singer — who got married in New Orleans — peeked out from behind her mask as she and husband Alan Ferguson caught beads and took in the Mystic Krewe of Barkus dog parade in 2016.
Elijah Wood
Lord of the Beads! The Lord of the Rings star found some jewelry he was willing to part with as he tossed beads to the crowd as King of the Bacchus Parade in 2004.
Trace Adkins
The country singer tossed beads to revelers showing off their "Honky Tonk Badonkadonk" during his reign as Celebrity King in the 2019 Krewe of Orpheus Parade on Fat Tuesday in New Orleans.
Anderson Cooper & Kelly Ripa
The longtime BFFs shared the honor of being Co-Grand Marshals of the Krewe of Endymion Parade in 2011, where they couldn't help but smile as they threw beads into the crowd.
Harry Connick Jr.
Connick Jr. had plenty of beads to throw at the 2022 Krewe of Orpheus parade.
Josh Duhamel
Josh Duhamel reigned over the festivities of the 2022 Krewe of Bacchus parade in New Orleans, dressing the part as Bacchus LIII.
Anthony Mackie
Anthony Mackie flashed a big smile while riding on a float in the 2022 Krewe of Bacchus parade in New Orleans.
Nicole Scherzinger
Scherzinger prepared to fling some beads into the crowds while celebrating Mardi Gras in New Orleans in 2022.