Happy Fat Tuesday! Celebrities Who've Gone All-Out at Mardi Gras in New Orleans

Britney Spears, Anthony Mackie and Channing Tatum are just some of the stars who've tossed beads and had a blast over the years

By Sophie Dodd Updated February 01, 2022 04:14 PM

Britney Spears

Credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty

We can only imagine the number of revelers who asked the pop star to hit them "...Baby One More Time" as she waved and threw beads from a balcony in the French Quarter in 2006.

Will Ferrell

Credit: Monica Mcklinski/WireImage

The Anchorman star tossed doubloons — treasured coins that parade-goers aim to collect — into the crowd during his reign as King of the 2012 Krewe of Bacchus Parade, which has been led by a celebrity every year since 1969.

Spike Lee

Credit: Erika Goldring/Getty

The Academy Award-winning director was very enthusiastic as the Grand Marshal of the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club's 2018 Parade.

Channing Tatum

Credit: SplashNews.com

The Magic Mike actor celebrated the opening of his Saints and Sinners restaurant on Bourbon Street in New Orleans during Mardi Gras in 2013.

Lisa Vanderpump

Credit: Erika Goldring/Getty

The reality TV star looked right at home beside her throne as the Celebrity Monarch during the 2015 Krewe of Orpheus Parade.

Harry Connick Jr. 

Credit: Erika Goldring/Getty

The singer and 2019 Celebrity Monarch gave rowdy crowds "A Wink and a Smile" as he prepared to toss beads from his float during the 2019 Krewe of Orpheus Parade.

Jensen Ackles

Credit: Erika Goldring/Getty

The 2019 Krewe of Bacchus Parade was out-of-this-world thanks to Supernatural star Ackles stepping up as the god of wine himself.

Mariska Hargitay

Credit: Skip Bolen/Getty

While there isn't much Law & Order during Mardi Gras, the actress didn't seem to mind the over-the-top celebrations while riding in the 2013 Krewe of Orpheus Parade.

John C. Reilly

Credit: Erika Goldring/Getty

The Step Brothers actor gleefully took the throne as Bacchus in 2015, at the recommendation of his longtime pal and previous King Will Ferrell.

Solange Knowles

Credit: SplashNews.com

The "Cranes in the Sky" singer — who got married in New Orleans — peeked out from behind her mask as she and husband Alan Ferguson caught beads and took in the Mystic Krewe of Barkus dog parade in 2016.

Elijah Wood

Credit: Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic

Lord of the Beads! The Lord of the Rings star found some jewelry he was willing to part with as he tossed beads to the crowd as King of the Bacchus Parade in 2004.

Trace Adkins

Credit: Erika Goldring/Getty

The country singer tossed beads to revelers showing off their "Honky Tonk Badonkadonk" during his reign as Celebrity King in the 2019 Krewe of Orpheus Parade on Fat Tuesday in New Orleans.

Anderson Cooper & Kelly Ripa

Credit: Patrick Semansky/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The longtime BFFs shared the honor of being Co-Grand Marshals of the Krewe of Endymion Parade in 2011, where they couldn't help but smile as they threw beads into the crowd.

Harry Connick Jr.

Credit: Erika Goldring/Getty

Connick Jr. had plenty of beads to throw at the 2022 Krewe of Orpheus parade. 

Josh Duhamel

Credit: MEGA

Josh Duhamel reigned over the festivities of the 2022 Krewe of Bacchus parade in New Orleans, dressing the part as Bacchus LIII. 

Anthony Mackie

Credit: Erika Goldring/Getty

Anthony Mackie flashed a big smile while riding on a float in the 2022 Krewe of Bacchus parade in New Orleans. 

Nicole Scherzinger

Credit: Erika Goldring/Getty

Scherzinger prepared to fling some beads into the crowds while celebrating Mardi Gras in New Orleans in 2022. 

