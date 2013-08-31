Mandy Ingber Relives Her Teen Witch Days with a Throwback Rap
The celebrity fitness expert easily rattles off her famous rap from 1989
Long before she was helping Jennifer Aniston perfect her downward-facing-dog, celebrity yoga teacher and fitness expert Mandy Ingber was spittin’ a rhyme in the 1989 classic Teen Witch, much to the delight of slumber party goers everywhere.
The lyrics seem to be lodged in Ingber’s long term memory, since she easily reenacts the rap from what she jokes is her “sordid past” during an interview for Glamour magazine.
If you didn’t memorize every scene of Teen Witch, Ingber’s adorably nerdy character Polly drops her shyness and starts a rap battle with her crush Rhet after being put under a spell by the original teenage witch, Louise, played by Robin Lively.
Just in case you want to make your inner-12-year-old happy and sing along, the lyrics go something like this:
“Supersonic, idiotic, disconnected, not respected, who would really ever wanna go and top that / Such a waste of pretty face but hanging in your no one’s face / I wish that would you take a look and really stop that / Top that, stop that / I don’t really give a about tryin’ to top that / Top that, stop that / I wish that you would really take a look at stop that, top that!