Mandy Ingber Relives Her Teen Witch Days with a Throwback Rap

Long before she was helping Jennifer Aniston perfect her downward-facing-dog, celebrity yoga teacher and fitness expert Mandy Ingber was spittin’ a rhyme in the 1989 classic Teen Witch, much to the delight of slumber party goers everywhere.

The lyrics seem to be lodged in Ingber’s long term memory, since she easily reenacts the rap from what she jokes is her “sordid past” during an interview for Glamour magazine.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

If you didn’t memorize every scene of Teen Witch, Ingber’s adorably nerdy character Polly drops her shyness and starts a rap battle with her crush Rhet after being put under a spell by the original teenage witch, Louise, played by Robin Lively.

Just in case you want to make your inner-12-year-old happy and sing along, the lyrics go something like this: