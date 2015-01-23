Maksim Chmerkovskiy: Peta Murgatroyd 'Is His Girl,' Says Source

"Peta is his girl and he's never stopped wanting to be around her," a source tells PEOPLE about Chmerkovskiy

"They've never really 'broken up,' " a Dancing with the Stars source tells PEOPLE about the professional dancers, who first stepped out as a couple in 2012. "They're with each other a lot and have been for quite some time, including all last season. Tommy [Chong] would tease her about it."

But don't expect Murgatroyd, 28, and Chmerkovskiy, 35, to make a big show of their relationship.

"After some of the more serious commitments Maks made in the past, he's not looking to make any big announcements or labels about things," says the source. "But Peta is his girl and he's never stopped wanting to be around her."

In fact, one of the things Chmerkovskiy admires most about the dancer is her independent spirit.

"She couldn't care less about making things official or being called his girlfriend," says the source. "She is so the opposite of clingy and is content to just spend time with him and be happy."

Reps for Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy have not commented on the relationship.