Maks Chmerkovskiy Tells the World to Chill Out

Is Maks Chmerkovsiky trying to tell us something about those rumors that he is dating Jennifer Lopez?

The sexy winner of this season s Dancing with the Stars sent out a Tweet Thursday, amid the frenzy that ensued when news leaked this week that he and Lopez may be an item.

“I’ve got 4 words for everyone: LIVE AND LET LIVE! NAMASTE Y’ALL,” the 34-year-old Tweeted.

Lopez, 44, also took to Twitter on Thursday to say that she is not dating anyone.

Lopez met the dancing hunk through her best friend Leah Remini and her DWTS partner Tony Dovolani, but the two have been taking it slow due to work commitments.

“He danced with her at the [American Music Awards last November] and they kept in touch,” a friend of the singer’s tells PEOPLE.

Says another source who knows both Lopez and Chmerkovskiy: “They are friends and have been talking.”

• Reporting by MELODY CHIU

