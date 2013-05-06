Make Justin Theroux's Mandalay Mini Vacay Recipe

By Mandy Ingber
May 06, 2013 06:00 AM
Jenni Anspach

Mandy Ingber is a celebrity fitness expert, speaker, and author of Yogalosophy: 28 Days to the Ultimate Mind-Body Makeover. See what motivates her clients – including Jennifer Aniston, Kate Beckinsale, Brooke Shields and Helen Hunt – and put a little Yogalosophy into your workouts. Join Mandy on a 28-Day Revolution incorporating these great, healthy recipes. You can also visit Mandy on her website MandyIngber.com and follow her on Twitter @msmandyingber and Facebook.com/yogalosophy.

Justin Theroux created this afternoon pick-me-up that satisfies all the senses and is rich in antioxidants (and all-around awesomeness!).

• 1 apple
• 2 squares dark chocolate
• 5 walnuts
• ¼ teaspoon cinnamon
• Dash of cayenne
• Sprinkle of salt
• Handful of goji berries

Quarter and chop an apple. Dust with cinnamon, cayenne, and salt. Coarsely chop 2 squares of dark chocolate and 5 walnuts. Add ten to twenty goji berries. Arrange on a beautiful dish. Add a shot of espresso or mint tea with honey. Enjoy!

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.