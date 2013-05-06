Make Justin Theroux's Mandalay Mini Vacay Recipe

Jenni Anspach

Mandy Ingber is a celebrity fitness expert, speaker, and author of Yogalosophy: 28 Days to the Ultimate Mind-Body Makeover.

Justin Theroux created this afternoon pick-me-up that satisfies all the senses and is rich in antioxidants (and all-around awesomeness!).

• 1 apple

• 2 squares dark chocolate

• 5 walnuts

• ¼ teaspoon cinnamon

• Dash of cayenne

• Sprinkle of salt

• Handful of goji berries

Quarter and chop an apple. Dust with cinnamon, cayenne, and salt. Coarsely chop 2 squares of dark chocolate and 5 walnuts. Add ten to twenty goji berries. Arrange on a beautiful dish. Add a shot of espresso or mint tea with honey. Enjoy!