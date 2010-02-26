Make Dr. Oz's Spicy Chili at Home

He’s a successful talk show host, gives Oprah Winfrey health advice – and is an accomplished home chef.

“I love to help my wife cook,” Dr. Mehmet Oz tells PEOPLE. “I’m pretty competent with the grill. My wife [doesn’t eat red meat], so I have become competent in the fish and poultry departments.”

As a wellness guru, Oz says that preparing food at home doesn’t just help “save lots of money,” but it also has plenty of health benefits. “You know exactly what you are putting in your meals rather than trusting someone you don’t know to limit salt, sugar and fat,” he says.

One dish that fulfills the doctor’s healthy and delicious criteria is his spicy chili, which he prepares with turkey or ground meat substitute to cater to vegetarians.

“You can make the dish for as many members of the family as needed, so it s a very scalable meal,” he says. Plus, it’s a “great energy source with lots of fiber and protein without fat.”

Want to try Dr. Oz’s spicy chili dish? See below for his recipe!

Joseph De Leo

Spicy Chili adapted from Dr. Oz

Serves 4

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• ½ pound ground turkey or ground meat substitute

• ½ onion, chopped

• 2 garlic cloves, minced

• 1 can (28 ounces) crushed tomatoes, undrained

• 1 can (15.5 ounces) kidney beans, drained

• 4 teaspoons chili powder

• 2 teaspoons ground cumin

• 1 teaspoon ground coriander

• ½ teaspoon turmeric

• ½ teaspoon salt

• pinch of cayenne pepper

• 1 teaspoon maple syrup

• 2 teaspoons red wine vinegar

Heat oil in a large saucepan. Add turkey, onion and garlic; cook five minutes, stirring frequently.

Add remaining ingredients; simmer uncovered for 25 minutes.