'Sometimes Moms Need to Be a Bitch': Madonna Posts Pointed Instagrams After Settling Custody Battle Over Son Rocco

Madonna‘s contentious 8-month custody battle with former husband Guy Ritchie over their 16-year-old son Rocco ended in a New York court filing Wednesday .

Details of the settlement haven’t been released, but Ritchie’s lawyer Peter Bronstein told the Associated Press that the teenager will remain in London with his father.

While her attorney declined comment, Madonna herself made her thoughts known in a pair of pointed Instagrams that appear to address the situation.

“Because sometimes soccer Moms need to be a…….” she captioned the first photo, a portrait of herself decorated with a hand drawn crown and the word “bitch.”

She followed it up with a second defiant shot a short time later. The image was identical, but the word “bitch” was replaced by the “queen.”

“And be treated like a……………” she continued, topped off with a crown emoji.

The custody case began in Dec., when Rocco quit traveling with his mom on her Rebel Heart Tour to live with his dad in the U.K.

Despite a judge’s order on Dec. 23 that Ritchie, 47, return Rocco to his mother, 58, in New York, Rocco continued to live in England, spending time between London and their Ashcombe estate in the country.

On March 2, the New York judge ruled that Rocco would stay in the U.K. with his father and attend school while his urging his parents to settle the battle out of court and away from the public eye.

The international dispute appeared to come to a close on June 1 when Madonna and Ritchie – who finalized their divorce in 2008 – forwent a scheduled hearing, court documents listing the case as “motion pending.”

The “Living For Love” singer has seemingly made up with her son, spending time with him throughout the summer, most recently last week when she posted a cute shot on Instagram of herself with Rocco and younger son David Banda, 10. (Madonna is also mother to daughters Lourdes, 19, and Mercy James, 10).