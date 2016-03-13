Madonna Jokes About Sex During Australia Concert, Bemoans Her 'Private Life'

One day after opening up about her ongoing custody battle with ex-husband Guy Ritchie onstage, Madonna got personal with fans once again in Melbourne, Australia.

Performing at the Rod Laver Arena, Madonna got candid in a profanity-laden speech as she sipped from a drink and asked the audience to “F— me, please.”

She continued, laughing, “Please someone, f— me,” before announcing, “I’m just kidding. I don’t have to ask for that.”

The 57-year-old then joked that one of her crew members was looking on in horror, thinking, “don’t reveal your private life to everybody.”

Madonna said she “messed up” when referring to Thursday’s Tears of a Clown show, during which she dedicated her song “Intervention” to son Rocco, 15.

Photos of the teenager were projected on a screen during Madonna’s free performance while she sang, “I know that love will keep us together.”

Madonna was not present for the most recent hearing in her legal feud with Ritchie, which happened at London’s High Court on Friday.

“Madonna wants to find a way in which this family can come together to heal the wounds that have been inflicted,” David Williams QC said at a private hearing in the court’s family division. “She very much hopes that the family can start the process of reaching a resolution for the problem.”

Despite a court order for Rocco to return to the U.S. in December, Ritchie has yet to return him to Madonna’s care in New York. Per a March 2 hearing, for the time being, Rocco will remain in school in London until they settle the matter out of court; in the event there is no settlement, another hearing is tentatively scheduled for June 6 in NYC.