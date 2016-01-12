Madonna's Son Rocco Rebelling Against His Mom, Wants to Stay with Dad Guy Ritchie Amid Custody Battle: Source

Looks like Rocco’s got a “Rebel Heart,” too.

Madonna and Guy Ritchie‘s custody battle may stem from their prickly past, but there’s some teenage defiance involved, too.

A Ritchie source tells PEOPLE the exes’ 15-year-old son Rocco got bored of touring with his mom, “an old-school parent,” late last year and – in an act of rebellion – decided to live with his more laidback dad, who splits his time between London and his Ashcombe estate, where Rocco likes to run around with a Nerf gun.

Rocco refused to return home to his mom for the holidays, so on Dec. 23, Madonna, 57, appeared in a New York City courtroom, where a judge reportedly ordered that he return to the U.S. to sort out his living situation.

As PEOPLE reported last week, the teen has yet to return home, and source close to the singer alleged he has missed some school. (The Ritchie source reiterates Rocco hasn’t returned to school in New York.)

While Rocco is determined to stay in London with his dad, who plans to fight for him to do so, Ritchie’s wife, British model Jacqui Ainsley, 34, is eager for the custody dispute to be resolved, says the Ritchie source.

Adds the Ritchie source, there appears to be no notion that Rocco has plans to return to New York.

As for Madonna, “She is going to fight to the end,” a friend of the former couple told PEOPLE last week. “She is an excellent mother, and people can say whatever they want – but her children mean the world to her.”

Madonna and Ritchie, 47, are due in N.Y.C. court for another hearing Feb. 3; reps for each could not be reached for comment.