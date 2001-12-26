Madonna: Blue, Yellow, White, Purple

What do you give the woman who has everything? How about her own tartan — known to most Americans as the plaid pattern sported mainly in Scotland. Tourist authorities in that country have devised an original tartan pattern to honor Madonna and the attention they say she has brought to the Highlands, reports the Associated Press. The blue, yellow, white and purple plaid has been registered officially with the Scottish Tartans Society Register, which, not surprisingly, is in charge of such things. On Dec. 22, 2000, Madonna married British film director Guy Ritchie at Skibo castle in Dornoch, Sutherland, Scotland. (She was 42; he, 32.) As a result, said Scott Armstrong of the Scotland Tourist Board, the “Madonna effect” has inspired a significant rise in the number of couples spending romantic holidays in Highland castles. This year, for instance, Ashley Judd and racing driver Dario Franchitti married in the Highlands. (Then again, Franchitti is a Scots native.) At their nuptials, Madonna wore a Gothic-style wedding dress designed by Stella McCartney; in keeping with the tradition of his family clan, Ritchie wore a MacIntosh tartan kilt. Madonna, who calls London home, also sported a tartan on her recently completed Drowned World tour.