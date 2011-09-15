10 Best Celeb Quotes
"It's getting a lot of attention so I just figured I'm going to do everything nude from now on."
– Ashton Kutcher, referring to his naked Two and a Half Men billboard before disrobing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
"I had to perform in front of a live audience five times a week for eight years. There's nothing that can make me more nervous than that."
– George Clooney's new gal pal, former WWE star Stacy Keibler, who went public with her famous her boyfriend at the Toronto Film Festival, to PEOPLE
"You doing this dance is about as scary as you making the 'change.'"
– Cher, joking with son Chaz about his Dancing with the Stars quickstep, on Ellen
"You're witnessing one of the most memorable days of my life."
– Justin Timberlake, who went undercover as Ernie from Sesame Street to the San Diego Comic Con, to Esquire
" [He's] such a young little stud."
– Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger's oldest daughter Katherine, on younger brother and aspiring model Patrick, to PEOPLE
"Everyone keeps saying, 'You've never looked better.'…I think divorce agrees with me."
– Eva Longoria, who's been dating Penélope Cruz's younger brother Eduardo since her split from Tony Parker, to Ellen DeGeneres
"Wow, I try not to envy, but I have to say Jake's got a damn good-looking head."
– Matt Damon, praising fellow baldy Jake Gyllenhaal, to PEOPLE
"It's a free country. So f--- you, I like roses."
– Madonna, poking fun at the flack she received over negative comments she made about hydrangeas, in a YouTube video
"Ben amp Jerry's and Schweddy. Two great names in American dessert, together at last."
– Alec Baldwin, whose skit on Saturday Night Live inspired the latest Ben amp Jerry's ice cream flavor, in a press release
