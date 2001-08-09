Macy Gray Apologizes for Performance

Grammy-winning singer Macy Gray, 33, who was booed for the sour rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner” that she performed Monday night before the Pro Football Hall of Fame exhibition game in her hometown of Canton, Ohio, has called the local newspaper there to apologize. “I’ve never stood in the middle of a football field with 25,000 people watching, with planes flying over me,” the “I Try” singer said. “I blanked, and I couldn’t believe I forgot the words.” Reportedly, she garbled the lyrics, which came out, “Oh say, can you see, by the twilight’s last gleaming” (rather than properly following the opening line with, “By the dawn’s early light”). Gray’s mother had told the Repository newspaper that rehearsals went well. Gray then called while preparing for a concert in Detroit on Wednesday. “I have total respect for that song,” she said, explaining that she had wanted to honor her hometown with the performance. She also thanked those who clapped following her disastrous delivery anyway.