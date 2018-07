Maks & Peta First Tied the Knot at City Hall, Plus More Shockingly Chill Celeb Weddings

While celebrating their first anniversary as a married couple in July 2018, Chmerkovskiy revealed that before the couple had their big fairytale wedding, they actually tied the knot at a small city hall ceremony.

“This was one of the most exciting days of my life!” the Dancing with the Stars pro wrote alongside two videos documenting the intimate ceremony. “Everything felt very festive, I couldn’t take my eyes off my future wife the whole ride to the City Hall and it was is if New York City herself was marrying us.”