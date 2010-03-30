Lost's Yunjin Kim Gets Married in Hawaii

She weds her former manager just as she's wrapping up work on the ABC show

She may be “lost” for a few more episodes but Yunjin Kim has found the man of her dreams. The South Korean actress who plays Sun Kwon on ABC’s hit Lost, married her boyfriend, Jeong Hyeok Park, in Hawaii on Sunday.

“Yes, it’s true. She did get married this weekend,” a rep for Kim, 36, tells E! Online.

In a 2007 interview, Kim told PEOPLE she had grown to love Hawaii, where the hit ABC show is filmed. “It truly is a magical place,” she said. “I feel at home.”

The E! report says Kim was actually shooting some of her final scenes for Lost (which is in its final season) in Oahu on Saturday, the day before her wedding.