Lorde Is Rocking Her First Week as a 17-Year-Old

The age of 16 was certainly sweet to New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde. The teen released a critically acclaimed album, topped the billboard charts with her hit “Royals,” and has earned the admiration of just about everyone. Astonishingly, all this hustle looks to be just a warm up for the freshly 17-year-old songstress.

Lorde, born Ella Yelich-O’Conner, didn’t spend her first week of seventeen-dom cruising the mall with friends or catching R-rated movies sans parents. Instead, she used those seven days to relentlessly extend her rule over the hearts and news feeds of just about everyone, and snag a spot on Time‘s Most Influential Teens of 2013 list. She may not be a true royal, but Lorde appears destined for world domination. Don’t believe us? Check out what Lorde did during her first days as a 17-year-old. Prepare to feel very lazy.

1. SHE CASHED IN ON HER SUCCESS

Humming “Royals” to yourself on repeat? We thought so. Companies want to cash in on Lorde’s catchy tunes, and they are prepared to pay big bucks to do so. The singer signed with music publisher Songs Music this week to contract the rights to her songs. Lorde’s signature on this deal earned the teen a cool $4 million.

2. SHE CHANNELED SHERYL CROW AT VH1’S "YOU OUGHTA KNOW" SHOW

VH1’s annual concert of upcoming artists is an ideal thermometer for who you can expect to make it big, so of course Lorde was there. Not only did the Auckland darling perform her hits, she joined fellow performers Haim for a stunning rendition of Sheryl Crow‘s “Strong Enough.” Crow’s cowgirl boots are not easy to fill, but Lorde managed to make it seem effortless.

3. SHE CROONED FOR THE HUNGER GAMES: CATCHING FIRE

Unless you’ve been spending your days in the coal mines of District 12, chances are you know that the arrival of Catching Fire is quickly approaching. If Jennifer Lawrence‘s new bob wasn’t enough to keep us pumped, Lorde just revealed her song for the movie’s soundtrack. A cover of Tears for Fears‘s classic “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” the song is quickly – well – catching fire on the web.

4. SHE PERFORMED LIVE ON LETTERMAN.

This isn’t public access TV; Lorde is rocking the big leagues. The singer swung by Live On Letterman Tuesday night to perform the song “Team” off her debut album Pure Heroine. Singing live didn’t seem to phase the 17-year-old, who enthusiastically bobbed along to her number in a subtly edgy ensemble.

5. SHE LUNCHED WITH TAYLOR SWIFT.

We don’t know if they were feeling 22, but they must have been hungry. Lorde and Taylor Swift were spotted together at New York City hot spot Shake Shack for a burger, fries and perhaps a little girl talk, which left us daydreaming of a love song collaboration so catchy it would break the radio. Gal pal lunch aside, we’re happy that Lorde took some time out of her schedule to eat, but when does this girl get a moment to sleep?