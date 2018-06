From Tom and Rita to Kelly and Mark: The Cutest Throwback Pics of Celeb Couples Who've Stood the Test of Time

Pierce Brosnan posted a throwback picture to his Instagram of his first Christmas spent with wife Keely Shaye Smith — whom he’s been married to for 16 years — back in 1994, after meeting earlier that year in Mexico.

“I love her vitality, her passion,” Brosnan told the Independent of his wife in March 2016. “She has this strength that I wouldn’t be able to live without. When Keely looks at me, I go weak.”