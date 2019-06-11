Lola Consuelos Is All Grown Up! See Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos' Daughter Go from Pre-K to Prom

Mom was overjoyed once her husband and all three children agreed to appear in PEOPLE’s 2019 Beautiful Issue. During her chat with Ryan Seacrest on Live! with Kelly and Ryan, Ripa spilled some behind-the-scenes secrets.

“Do you see how I’m too excited to be there? Like, I’m always the one that’s just too excited and too happy and I’ll tell you the reason why,” she began. “The people at PEOPLE — I thank them so much, I cannot tell you the joy and thrill that I had doing that with my kids, who all three agreed to do it. I never thought they would say yes, ever, ever. I never thought they would say yes.”

Ripa went on to say that although she and her husband are used to being in front of a camera, her three children are “very historically not really in-front-of-the-camera people,” which made their participation in the shoot even more special.