Lola Consuelos Is All Grown Up! See Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos' Daughter Go from Pre-K to Prom

Easter Bunny Breakdown
Older brother Michael didn’t seem to have a problem posing with a rather large Easter Bunny back in 2002, but baby Lola was clearly terrified.
Baby's First Boardwalk
This adorable mommy-daughter photo was taken during Lola’s first trip to Gillian’s Wonderland Pier in Ocean City, New Jersey, back in 2002.
Toddler Travel Diaries
Lola was almost 2 years old when her parents took her and her brother Michael to Australia for the first time.
Women's Day Dedication
Dad Mark Consuelos posted this amazing throwback of his two leading ladies for International Women’s Day 2018. He captioned the photo: “#intenationalwomensday shout to the most important women in my life. Your intelligence, strength, tenacity, integrity, humor, beauty, and above all patience inspire me. You’ve been leading the way since day one. We are all better because of you. Love you dearly.”
Consuelos Christmas Card
Little lady Lola and her brothers Joaquin and Michael must have heard that Santa was coming, judging by the big smiles on their faces in this photo from 2005.
Major Mood
The college-bound senior already had her model pout down at 4 years old.
Ciao, Bella!
Lola, then 11, posed next to her dad and brothers during a family trip to Italy in 2011.
Skate Star
Mom Kelly Ripa revealed one of Lola’s talents in a #throwbackthursday photo circa 2009.
Birthday Boy!
Older sister Lola hugged the youngest Consuelos kid, Joaquin, on his 14th birthday in February 2017.
Major Mom Moment
The entire family got together to support mom Kelly Ripa, who was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in October 2015.
Life with Lola
“A Lola Consuelos approved photo. Including three smiling children and a semi relaxed husband courtesy of Jose Cuervo,” Ripa captioned this photo from 2017.
Captured on the Red Carpet
At 16, Lola joined her mom at CNN Heroes, which took place at the American Museum of Natural History on Dec.17, 2017, in N.Y.C.
Gorgeous Genes
Mom was overjoyed once her husband and all three children agreed to appear in PEOPLE’s 2019 Beautiful Issue. During her chat with Ryan Seacrest on Live! with Kelly and Ryan, Ripa spilled some behind-the-scenes secrets.
“Do you see how I’m too excited to be there? Like, I’m always the one that’s just too excited and too happy and I’ll tell you the reason why,” she began. “The people at PEOPLE — I thank them so much, I cannot tell you the joy and thrill that I had doing that with my kids, who all three agreed to do it. I never thought they would say yes, ever, ever. I never thought they would say yes.”
Ripa went on to say that although she and her husband are used to being in front of a camera, her three children are “very historically not really in-front-of-the-camera people,” which made their participation in the shoot even more special.
Prom 2019
Lola looked all grown up and stunning in June 2019 in her emerald prom dress designed by N.Y.C.-based tailor Raza Wijdan. Her gown, which featured a V-neck and high slit up one side, was styled by her mom’s Live! with Kelly and Ryan fashion stylist, Audrey Slater.
The high school senior accessorized the satin design with metallic sandals, a lariat necklace, a single gold bangle bracelet and of course, a flower corsage on her wrist.