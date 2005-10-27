Lisa Ling's House: One Big Mess

Lisa Ling, who recently broke off her engagement to media entrepreneur Philip Levine, has house problems.

The TV personality, who left the daytime talk show The View in December 2002 to host National Geographic’s Ultimate Explorer, bought a four-bedroom Victorian rowhouse in Washington, D.C.’s Columbia Heights neighborhood in 2003 and began its extreme makeover, The Washington Post reports.

But the work has affected her neighbors’ homes, causing walls and fences to fall and broken windows to threaten passersby with possible flying shards of glass, residents and city official complain to The Post.

The city reportedly also said that Ling lacked proper permits to excavate her backyard, so work was discontinued.

“It’s become so much bigger than me,” Ling, 32, commented about her housing project to The Post, which reports that the city’s Board of Condemnation will meet to decide on the fate of Ling’s property on Nov. 9.

On a rosier note, Ling could be returning to ABC as part of its restructured Nightline format, the New York Post reports. After Ted Koppel leaves the show on Nov. 22, Cynthia McFadden, Martin Bashir and Terry Moran will host Nightline.