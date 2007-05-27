Lisa Ling Marries Her 'Doctor McDreamy'

Lisa Ling, correspondent for the Oprah Winfrey Show and National Geographic Channel, married Chicago-based doctor Paul Song on Saturday evening in Los Angeles, her rep tells PEOPLE.

The bride walked down the aisle in a stunning, bright red Vivienne Tam dress in front of 550 family and friends including her journalism mentor Connie Chung and actresses Kelly Hu and Diane Farr.

“It was great!” says Numb3rs star Farr of the event held at Los Angeles’s Union Station.

Even preparing for the Asian-themed ceremony proved memorable. “My husband [marketing executive and Song friend Seung Chung] went shopping in Chinatown,” says Farr , “We came with a whole crew so he bought 10 outfits – everything from pajamas to silkies. Then we had a dress-up party at my house.”

Ling, 33, and Song, 41, got engaged over the holidays after he surprised her by flying their families to Chicago for the proposal which took place in a private dining room of Charlie Trotter’s restaurant.

Ling met Song, a radiation oncologist at Chicago’s Little Company of Mary Hospital, through mutual friends in 2006.

Currently living in Chicago, the couple plan to settle in Los Angeles. The change, say friends, will be good for Ling. As she told PEOPLE in 2003, “I hope my desire to travel so much isn’t forever because it’s not the most conducive lifestyle for a relationship or a family by any means.”