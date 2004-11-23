Lisa Kudrow Completes Her Comeback

Perhaps it’s art imitating life, or vice versa, but ex-Friends star Lisa Kudrow is returning to TV for Comeback, an HBO series about a former sitcom star who is trying to jumpstart her career.

HBO has purchased 13 episodes of the half-hour show, which is the first 30-minute series the cable giant has bought since Sex and the City went off the air last spring. Kudrow and Sex and the City executive producer Michael Patrick King cowrote the pilot, Reuters reports.

Kudrow, who played Phoebe on the long-running Friends, has been keeping a low profile since the series ended in May. The 41-year-old actress is reportedly at work on a couple film productions, and was last seen on the big screen in Wonderland, opposite Val Kilmer.

Kudrow and King will executive produce the series. There is no word on when the show will debut.