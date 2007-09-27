Dina Lohan tells Access Hollywood the rumors of Lindsay's release are "not true"

Lindsay's Mom Says Her Daughter Is Staying in Rehab

Lindsay Lohan will not be leaving the Cirque Lodge rehab program in Utah this weekend, as had been speculated, according to her mother.

“Not true,” Dina Lohan, 45, told Access Hollywood in an e-mail, “staying in Utah.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A source close to the star also tells PEOPLE: “Lindsay is not leaving Cirque Lodge in Utah any time soon. She has a few more weeks to grow and develop, and she is doing great.”

Lindsay’s treatment at the facility began last month, following her early morning July 24 arrest in Santa Monica, Calif., on suspicion of drunken driving after a brief car chase.

At the police station, Lohan, 21, was searched and a “small” amount of cocaine was found in her pocket, said Santa Monica police spokesman Lt. Alex Padilla.

Immediately after she was booked, her attorney said that Lohan, who had recently completed a six-week stint at Malibu’s Promises rehab center, had “relapsed” and was receiving “medical care.”

A month later, at the time her lawyer negotiated a plea deal for Lohan in her DUI cases, the actress issued a statement in which she accepted responsibility for her actions and said she suffers from drug and alcohol addiction.

“It is clear to me that my life has become completely unmanageable because I am addicted to alcohol and drugs,” her statement began.

During her time at the Cirque Lodge, Lohan was spotted taking bicycling and whitewater-rafting excursions. She was also reunited with her long-estranged father, Michael Lohan. Her mother and her siblings, Cody and Ali, have also paid her visits.

• Reporting by LINDA MARX