Lindsay Lohan's Dad Returning for 5-Day Visit

The Lohans will have a secluded retreat in the Utah mountains

Lindsay Lohan will spend five days at a secluded lodge in the Utah mountains with her father Michael.

“It can only help her recovery,” Lohan’s mom Dina tells PEOPLE in an e-mail. “It’s time to mend.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She adds, “He is visiting Lindsay alone because we are giving her dad a chance to make amends.” A protection order against her former spouse, she says, precludes both parents spending time together with their daughter simultaneously.

During the first week of September, father and daughter ended their three-and-a-half year estrangement when Michael visited Lindsay at the Cirque Lodge Treatment Center. They have been in contact since and Michael is set to arrive in Utah late Monday night to begin their five-day retreat together Tuesday morning.

“She is in a better place than ever,” a source close to Michael tells PEOPLE. “Lindsay asked [him] to come out, and he’s ecstatic she’s back in his life.”

The 21-year-old actress has been in rehab since August 3, following her arrest in July for driving under the influence and cocaine possession.

Despite this easing family tension, Lohan has no immediate plans to leave rehab – but may complete her court-mandated 10 days of community service, according to one source, helping AIDS victims in South Africa.