The actress opens up to Playboy about her body, sex and her troubles

Lindsay Lohan, who poses nude in Playboy in a Marilyn Monroe-inspired layout, says she’s learned much from the screen goddess.

“Sex and sexuality are a part of nature, and I go along with nature,” Lohan, 25, tells the magazine in its January/February issue. “I think Marilyn Monroe once said that. I certainly agree with her.”

Lohan, who is vacationing with her sister Ali in Hawaii, puts great importance on “knowing yourself and your body because it gives you confidence.”

“It s a very male-dominated world to begin with, so knowing yourself and being comfortable with your body is an important thing for me as a woman,” she says.

As for her many legal problems, Lohan says, “Looking back, I probably would have listened to and taken more advice from the people whom I admire and would have followed through with it more.”

But, she adds, “My stubbornness at 18 and 19 years old got in the way. During the past five years, I ve learned that time flies faster than you think, and because you only live once you have to learn from your mistakes, live your dreams and be accountable.