Amal Clooney Is Helping Meghan Markle Settle into London Life, Plus More Celebs You Didn't Know Were Friends

George and Amal Clooney may have attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding, but the two women share a bond that goes beyond just being acquaintances. The international human rights lawyer has been helping the royal adjust to her new life in London.

“Meghan and Amal have known each other for a while [and share] many interests,” an insider told PEOPLE, adding: “Amal has been helping Meghan settle into London life. It was a very natural friendship from day one.”