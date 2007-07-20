Lindsay Lohan Formally Booked in DUI Case

Lindsay Lohan quietly surrendered to Beverly Hills police Thursday to be formally booked on misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence and hit-and-run stemming from a car crash last May.

Lohan, 21, arrived at the station at 4:15 p.m. and was released on $30,000 bail about an hour later, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Web site. She was accompanied by her attorney, police say.

Lohan was booked now because she was only cited – but not formally arrested – at the time of the incident due to her injuries, Beverly Hills Police Sgt. Kelly Spedden tells PEOPLE.

A court date was set for Aug. 24 in Superior Court in Beverly Hills.

In the early morning hours of May 26, the actress crashed her 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL65 convertible. Earlier that evening she was spotted partying at Hollywood nightspot Les Deux.

Tests subsequently revealed that Lohan had cocaine and nearly twice the legal amount of alcohol in her system that morning, according to a source close to the investigation.

Police had also found “a usable amount” of cocaine inside her car.

Two days after her arrest, Lohan checked herself into rehab at the Promises Treatment Center in Malibu, her second stint in rehab in less than a year.

On July 13, she completed a 45-day stay at the facility and began an intensive outpatient program, her rep confirmed. Part of Lohan’s extended treatment includes wearing an alcohol-detection bracelet on her left ankle, which samples a person’s perspiration every hour to determine whether the wearer has been drinking.