Lindsay Lohan Admits Bulimia Battle

While Lindsay Lohan, admitted to a Miami hospital Monday night after suffering a severe asthma attack, is now “resting comfortably,” an explosive interview with the Mean Girls star hits newsstands Wednesday – and lifts the curtain on her self-confessed bulimia, drug use and emotional wreckage over her relationships with her volatile father and her first boyfriend, Wilmer Valderrama.

“I was making myself sick,” Lohan, 19, admits to Vanity Fair magazine, of her bulimia.

She credits Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels and head writer Tina Fey with helping solve her eating disorder by staging an intervention. “(They) sat me down, literally before I was going to do (SNL), and they said, ‘You need to take care of yourself. We care about you too much, and we’ve seen too many people do this, and you’re talented,’ and I just started bawling. I knew I had a problem and I couldn’t admit it.”

Adds Lohan, “I saw that SNL after I did it. My arms were disgusting. I had no arms.”

The actress also says that she used drugs “a little,” then quickly adds: “I’ve gotten that out of my system. … I don’t want people to think that I’ve done … you know what I mean? It’s kind of a sore subject.”

In her romantic life, she confesses to smothering Valderrama and pushing their relationship to the brink because she didn’t know who else to go to with her problems, including those with her father, currently serving jail time for assault on a family member.

Regarding reports of a relationship with Jared Leto, all she tells Vanity Fair is, “We’re great friends.”

As for her current hospitalization, Lohan celebrated New Year’s Eve in Miami, hosting a party at Prive Nightclub when the asthma attack occurred, said her publicist, Leslie Sloane. Sloane added that Florida’s humidity may have contributed to the condition of the actress, who has suffered from asthma since childhood.

Lohan is set to begin shooting her new film, Chapter 27, in two weeks. The movie, about John Lennon’s killer Mark David Chapman, stars Lohan as a Lennon fan who befriends Chapman (played by Leto) just days before he assassinates the musician outside his New York apartment building.