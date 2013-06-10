Linda Cardellini Shows Off Her Engagement Ring

The Mad Men star shows off her new bling – by placing it on her 16-month-old daughter's finger

By Sarah Michaud
Updated December 02, 2020 01:07 AM
Advertisement
Credit: Courtesy Linda Cardellini

That’s one blinged-out baby.

After announcing her engagement Friday morning, Linda Cardellini gave fans a peek at her ring – but let her 15-month-old baby girl do the honors.

“My daughter Lilah-Rose wants everyone to know that her mommy and daddy are getting married…” Cardellini Tweeted that evening, sharing a photo of her little one wearing the diamond.

The Mad Men star, 37, says fiancé Steven Rodriguez’s proposal came as a bit of a shock.

“I was surprised that it was happening at that moment,” Cardellini says. “We were sitting, and he started getting choked up and then got on his knee. It was very beautiful.”

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com