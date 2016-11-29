The Hamilton creator and the reigning Sexiest Man Alive have teamed up on a musical comedy about the millennial generation

Still haven’t scored tickets to Hamilton?

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s new YouTube epic, Millennials: The Musical, just might be your next best bet.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Lin and I had so much fun making Moana that we decided to produce our own Broadway show,” Johnson previously said in a behind-the-scenes look at the musical, produced by his production company, Seven Bucks Productions.

“There are very few things that are greater than bringing to life a story of a marginalized group of people,” the reigning Sexiest Man Alive joked. “Like, um, millennials.”

The 13-minute-long musical, just released on Johnson’s YouTube page, follows millennial New Yorker Crystal (played by YouTube performer Meg DeAngelis, who has more than 5.5 million subscribers) on a quest to find her lost smartphone. She deems this an emergency, and taps her non-millennial neighbor Jack (played by actor Jon Hall) to help her find it.

Sparks fly, but they quickly realize their differences: Jack isn’t up on Crystal’s millennial lingo. He doesn’t know what a selfie is, and at one point asks, “What does ‘artisanal’ mean?” Crystal’s answer? “Well, it’s like stuff you would normally buy, but it costs a lot more. And it has ingredients from places I haven’t even heard of, like Detroit.” In lieu of GoogleMaps, Jack even carries around a real map. Yes, a map made out of paper.

Along the way, they realize that each generation has something valuable to bring to the table. “You taught me what a library was for,” Crystal muses. And Jack becomes truly grateful to her for educating him on “dank memes.” But you’ll have to watch to find out if their cross-generational love story turns into a #nofilter real relationship.

Producer Johnson (who, at 44, is not, in fact, a millennial), is thrilled with the finished product. “O-M-G, Lin, that was lit as A-F,” he says after the performance.

This endeavor could be the beginning of more beautiful musical collaborations. Johnson’s first bright idea? “What about the heartwarming story about the rise of our favorite spot, Chipotle?”

“An underdog story! I can see the first number now…” says Miranda. “‘Where the guacamole is extra, but the love is free.’ ”