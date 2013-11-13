Lily Allen takes aim at misogyny, body image, and Robin Thicke with her new video, "Hard Out Here"

Lily Allen just released her first original song since 2009, and she’s really swinging for the fences.

The video for the song, titled “Hard Out Here,” takes aim at misogyny and women’s body issues in a sometimes raunchy manner. The introductory scene depicts Allen getting liposuction as a doctor tells her she “let herself go” after having two children.

The NSFW song only escalates from there, with lyrics like, “I don’t need to shake my ass for you because I’ve got a brain.” Naturally, twerking backup dancers make an appearance, though the tone of the song suggests that Allen is not earnestly embracing the trend so much as she is mocking its prevalence.

The song’s chorus, meanwhile, lambasts casual use of the word “b––––” in pop culture: “It’s hard out here for a b––––,” Allen repeatedly sings.