Lily Allen on New Man: Not In Love, but 'In Like'

Hesitant to admit she’s in love, Lily Allen can’t help but gush about having strong feelings for her current beau.

“I’m not saying I’m in love,” Allen said before her performance at London’s Fashion Rocks. “He’ll go mad. I’m ‘in like.'”

The 22-year-old singer is currently dating Chemical Brothers star Ed Simons, who is 15 years her senior.

“We really like each other,” she told reporters on the red carpet.

Romance isn’t the only thing improving Allen’s lifestyle. When asked how she recently slimmed down, Allen said diet and exercise were key. “I’ve been at home for about five months now so I’ve kinda been eating a little bit better and I go to the gym 3 times a week … It’s not about losing weight, it’s just about being healthy.”