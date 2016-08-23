17 Lessons from '80s Movies to Take Back to School

The films of the 1980s were ripe with electric guitars, new wave style and heavy-handed moralizing. Lessons were learned, obstacles surmounted, montages cut and forced upon audiences with reckless abandon. We laughed, we loved and most importantly, we learned.

What did we learn? Well, with the cyclical return to school dovetailing ever so neatly with the recent wave of ’80s nostalgia sparked by Stranger Things, we’re taking a look at some life lessons a returning student can glean from the films of the 1980s.

1. Don’t believe your talent show judges

Your talent show judges may not grasp your obvious musical skill now, but travel back a few decades and you’ll be mysteriously credited with inventing an entire genre of music.

2. Don’t let your alien get day drunk

This should seem obvious. But it’s also a reminder to keep the alien you’ve hidden from your family and the government under better lock and key. At the very least, keep the beer hidden from him, especially when it’s frog dissection day at school.

3. Never discount the charming stoner

One day, they might save [insert period-appropriate attractive celebrity of the opposite (or same!) sex] from drowning! Of course, then it’s likely that they’ll blow their reward money by having [insert period-appropriate popular rock band] play their birthday party.

4. Look at detention as a positive thing

Detention can be an opportunity for many things, such as new friends, emotional catharsis and most importantly, a montage of hijinks.

5. Skip school

Just once, or like … nine times a semester. Think of the possibilities for hijinks! Just take it easy on whatever unassuming friend you’ve roped into your hijinks. They could be fragile.

6. If you find a severed ear, probably leave it alone

Someone else will handle it. I promise.

7. The same rule applies to dead bodies

If someone suggests going to look at a dead body, you can ignore them. Otherwise, you might get hit by a train. Or covered in leeches. Not worth it. Dead bodies are everywhere.

8. Don’t do drugs

And if you’re going to, plan your pharmacy heist a little bit better.

9. Or at least not this many drugs

“Everyone is accountable.”

10. Keep breath mints handy as an icebreaker

Fresh breath should be a priority in everyone’s life.

11. Don’t sit behind someone with a beehive

Hey, they’re probably due for a resurgence, and they’re really hard to see through.

12. Beware of dance instructors

They’re bad news. Even the ones with the heart of gold. Even if they’re really strong.

13. Avoid parties played by greasy, muscle-bound sax men

If you’re at a party and some jacked guy in a mullet pulls off his shirt to reveal an inexplicably greasy torso and starts wailing on the saxophone, get out of there. Now.

14. Don’t poison your classmates

They might be awful, but poisoning them will just lead down a terrible rabbit hole of further murders and Christian Slater’s Jack Nicholson impression.

15. Don’t be afraid of outside-the-box pedagogy

It might seem like the neighborhood handyman has just had you waxing his cars, painting his fence and sanding his deck with all your free time, but trust in him. Eventually, you’ll be the best. Around! Nothingsgonnaeverkeepyoudown.

16. Don’t follow Sean Astin anywhere

Just don’t. Even if he swears he’s going to help you take a ring into Mordor like 30 years later.

17. Don’t have time to bleed