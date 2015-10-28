Liam Hemsworth Says His Feelings For Ex Miley Cyrus Will Never Change: 'You Fall in Love with Who You Fall in Love With'

No, they’re not getting back together, and yes, she’s still just bein’ Miley, but that doesn’t mean Liam Hemsworth feels nothing toward his former fiancée.

The hunky Aussie told Men’s Fitness that his relationship with Miley Cyrus was very “real,” and that he still cares deeply for the pop star.

“You fall in love with who you fall in love with; you can never choose,” Hemsworth told the magazine, before poking fun at Cyrus’ over-the-top personality. “I guess some people just come with a little more baggage.”

Hemsworth, 25 and Cyrus, 22, got engaged in 2012 after meeting on the set of 2010’s The Last Song. After a series of hiccups, they formally ended their relationship in 2013. They’ve maintained a friendship, though, and largely kept from the mud-slinging that usually follows a celebrity split.

“I mean, look – we were together five years, so I don’t think those feelings will ever change,” he admitted. “And that’s good because that proves to me that it was real. It wasn’t just a fling. It really was an important part of my life and always will be.”

As for the “Dooo It!” singer’s new aesthetic? Hemsworth is supportive.

“She’s a free spirit,” he said. “I think she’ll always surprise people with what she does, but she’s not a malicious person in any way. She’s a young girl who wants to do what she wants to do.”

While Cyrus has been linked to others since the pair’s split, Hemsworth revealed that he finds dating “really difficult.”

“I’m constantly traveling, and I don’t go out to clubs or anything like that,” he told Men’s Fitness. “I have a great small group of friends in my life, but I barely ever meet anyone new. It’s tough to have a relationship in this industry, though not to the point where it makes me depressed. I’m constantly working, and I love working. I don’t feel like I’m missing out on anything at this point.”